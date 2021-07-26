Pillar Market Capitalization Achieves $7.79 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $385,151.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00861616 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084474 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

