Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from $92.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

PNW opened at $84.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $24,732,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

