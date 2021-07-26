Piper Sandler Comments on F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $192.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

