Piper Sandler Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $66.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

