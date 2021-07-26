Piper Sandler Weighs in on OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OneMain in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

OneMain stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $47,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $45,371,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $39,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $43,701,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $40,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

