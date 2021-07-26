PIXEL Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.50 million and $40.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,357.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.61 or 0.01305101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00350923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00075011 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003343 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

