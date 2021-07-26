Pizza Price Hits $0.0445 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $3,013.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001675 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.00 or 0.01158948 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

