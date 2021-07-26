Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PSTV opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

