Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of POR opened at $48.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

