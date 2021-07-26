Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $7.27 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 680,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

