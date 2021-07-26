Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 245,444 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,804,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion and a PE ratio of -59.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

