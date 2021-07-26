Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 89,105 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,105 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

