Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $8.16 Million Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 443,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.