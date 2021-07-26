PolySwarm Trading 53.3% Higher This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $28,330.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00837662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083851 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.