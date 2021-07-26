Pool Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.54.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

POOL opened at $462.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $478.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock worth $16,592,946. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

