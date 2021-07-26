POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

PKX stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,789,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,114,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

