Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Post posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $104.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

