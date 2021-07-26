Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.