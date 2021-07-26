PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $163.36 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

