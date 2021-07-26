Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDS. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

PDS opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $440.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

