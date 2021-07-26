Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. 5,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,676. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.