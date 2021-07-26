Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.31

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

