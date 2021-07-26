Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Annexon were worth $37,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annexon alerts:

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $803.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.