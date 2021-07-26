Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.80% of G1 Therapeutics worth $38,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTHX opened at $17.67 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

