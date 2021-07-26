Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 147,629 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $35,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 81,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

