Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $810,065.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,109,014 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

