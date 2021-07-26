PRIZM Price Reaches $0.0101 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $28.45 million and $1.59 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002461 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000137 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,823,036,188 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

