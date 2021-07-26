Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLD. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Prologis stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Prologis by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after buying an additional 984,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

