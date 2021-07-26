ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 77.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 227.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.