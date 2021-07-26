ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBSFY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

