Prospect Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

