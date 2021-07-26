Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.66

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 4231171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PROSY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

