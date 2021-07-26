Public Mint Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $666,445.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00050096 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

