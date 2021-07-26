Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

BRY opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $449.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

