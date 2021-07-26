Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

