Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Cut by Analyst

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.79. The company has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 106,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.6% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 2,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

