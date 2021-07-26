Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.08. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $325.40 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

