Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $1,271,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,894.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $18,516,590. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

