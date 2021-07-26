Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.61 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

