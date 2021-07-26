Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Boosted by Analyst

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

TSE MTL opened at C$12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.91.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.30%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

