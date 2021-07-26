Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after buying an additional 305,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

