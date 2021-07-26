QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 2,586 shares.The stock last traded at $86.00 and had previously closed at $86.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QADB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 148.28 and a beta of 1.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

