Qcash Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $70.52 million and approximately $510.24 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00130003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,352.18 or 1.00676408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.00822203 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

