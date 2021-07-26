Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $33,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Qorvo by 24.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $193.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.31 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

