Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Position Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Quad/Graphics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 65,247 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci purchased 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.13. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

