Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $48.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.