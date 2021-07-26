Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

NASDAQ QH opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Quhuo has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

