RAI Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.02 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $30.02 million and $5.64 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00114519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00132881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,070.33 or 0.99373383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.71 or 0.00826702 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

