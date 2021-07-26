Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

