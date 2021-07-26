RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Up to $58.70

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.70, but opened at $61.46. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 1,682 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $595.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

